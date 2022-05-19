ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Gazette forecast for Thursday, May 19

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday will be the warmest day of...

www.9news.com

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Attention Turns To Widespread Freeze Saturday Night As Storm Departs

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent and unusually cold late May snowstorm will leave Colorado today after dropping more than a foot of snow on the higher elevations to the west and south of Denver. Some parts of Summit County, Jefferson County and Douglas County reported 15 to 20 inches of snow! A fair amount of moisture remains in the atmosphere over northern and central Colorado and with daytime heating we’ll see some unstable air develop. This will create a few rain or snow showers but we aren’t expecting anything widespread or organized after the band of snow on the southeast plains...
The Denver Gazette

Snow totals: Several areas in Colorado hammered with more than a foot of spring snow

The Centennial State received a late-season snowstorm that began Friday and dropped wet, heavy snow into Saturday. Here are 24-hour snow totals from across the state as of 6 p.m. Saturday, according to National Weather Service snowfall reports. Air Force Academy: 13 inchesAlma: 17 inchesAspen Park: 15.5 inchesAspen Springs: 18.6 inchesAurora 7.5 inchesBerthoud Pass: 15.6 inchesBlack Hawk: 11 inchesBlack Forest: 18.2 inchesBoulder: 12.5 inchesCanon City: 10 inchesCascade: 14 inchesCastle Rock: 14.5 inchesColorado Springs: 12 inchesCopper Mountain: 16.8 inchesCrescent Village: 13 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesCrook: 8 inchesDenver International Airport: 2.3 inchesElbert: 15 inchesElizabeth: 15 inchesEstes Park: 14 inchesEvergreen: 10.3 inchesFairplay: 17.7 inchesFlorissant: 15.5 inchesFountain: 10.5 inchesFranktown: 9 inchesGenesee: 17 inches Golden: 14.5 inchesHighlands Ranch: 8.5 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesLafayette: 5.7 inchesLarkspur: 6 inchesLeadville: 9.8 inchesLongmont: 5 inchesLouisville: 6.5 inchesManitou Springs: 10.6 inches Monument: 17.5 inchesNederland: 16.5 inchesPeterson Air Force Base: 10.3 inchesPonderosa Park: 13 inchesPueblo: 5.5 inches Pueblo West: 7.5 inchesSt. Mary's Glacier: 18 inchesSteamboat Springs: 6 inchesWinter Park: 7.3 inchesWoodland Park: 16 inches
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

DENVER — Heavy, wet snow is falling across Colorado from a winter storm Friday and into Saturday. A powerful cold front moved through Colorado on Thursday night, taking Thursday's high temperatures and dropping them into the 30s by Friday morning. The heaviest snow arrives tonight across the state. We...
9NEWS

Snowstorm left about 210,000 Xcel customers without power

DENVER — About 210,000 Xcel Energy customers lost power in the Denver metro and surrounding area when a spring storm dropped several inches of heavy, wet snow. Xcel Energy had more than 1,200 crews working to restore electricity, said a spokesperson for the company. "While crews have been making...
CBS Denver

Rain And Snow Coming: Denver Will Be Under A Winter Storm Warning For 24 Hours Starting Noon Friday

(CBS4) – A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect in Denver at noon on Friday and will remain in effect until noon on Saturday. The CBS4 Weather Team has declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day because of cold, rain and snow. (credit: CBS) As part of the weather alert, the National Weather Service warns “Heavy snow will accumulate on tree branches and powerlines, possibly causing them to break and lead to power outages. Travel may become very difficult due to heavy snowfall on roadways.” A cold front that originated in Alaska will reach Colorado Thursday night. After it arrives, attention will...
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Winter Storm Arriving With Possible Feet Of Snow

Our much anticipated winter storm is almost here! Ahead of our storm, the wind is been brutal and we have had Red Flag Warnings covering almost all of Colorado thanks to the critical fire danger. Friday will be nothing like Thursday. Snow will start in the northern mountains through the overnight hours, getting much more widespread by sunrise. For the Denver area, there may be some light rain early in the day. Snow will take a little bit to fill in along the Front Range, most likely not until later in the morning. When the snow does start, it will take...
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Potentially Historic Spring Snow Storm Arrives Thursday Night

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front that originated in Alaska will reach Colorado Thursday night. Before the front arrives, it will be very dry, very warm, and very windy at times causing critical fire danger. The CBS4 Weather Team has declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day because of fire danger and Friday a First Alert Weather Day because of cold, rain, and snow. Almost the entire state of Colorado has a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday including the Denver metro area. Westerly winds gusting up to 40 mph together with with very dry air and unusually...
CBS Denver

Hundreds Of Flights At DIA Delayed Or Canceled As Winter Storm Moves Across Colorado

By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – A late (and unusual) May snowstorm caused some troubles for Denver International Airport on Friday. At one point, the airport reported more than 210 cancelations and more than 300 delays. It’s not clear if all were caused by weather. Colorado weather got us like 👇 If you’re flying out today or tomorrow, check your flight status w your airline before heading to DEN. Drive safely, or consider taking the RTD A-Line ❄️❄️❄️ #cowx pic.twitter.com/2sLGqXRWa1 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 20, 2022 DIA reminds passengers to check with their airlines ahead of time.
