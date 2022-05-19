Denver Gazette forecast for Thursday, May 19

Our much anticipated winter storm is almost here! Ahead of our storm, the wind is been brutal and we have had Red Flag Warnings covering almost all of Colorado thanks to the critical fire danger. Friday will be nothing like Thursday. Snow will start in the northern mountains through the overnight hours, getting much more widespread by sunrise. For the Denver area, there may be some light rain early in the day. Snow will take a little bit to fill in along the Front Range, most likely not until later in the morning. When the snow does start, it will take...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO