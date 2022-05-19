ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Covid cases continue to rise in Clark County

By Mitch Kelly
 3 days ago

Las Vegas, NV - (KXNT) - COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Clark County, rising by more than 37% over the past week according to data released Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The 2-week moving average of daily COVID-19 cases has grown from 253 to 348, with 3,159 new cases, according to the state data for Clark County. Figures reported by the county are even higher, with an increase of 4,088 cases over numbers reported last week.

Statewide, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports that the 14-day moving average has increased to 429 new cases each day, up from 317 last week. Nevada's total cases increased by 3,911 over the past week.

State health officials said last week that Nevadans should expect to see COVID-19 cases rise through May, and data shows cases rising by about a third statewide since last week.

Hospitals are seeing increased patient loads, but the Nevada Hospital Association said COVID-19 "is not stressing the hospital infrastructure at this time”. As of Monday Clark County had 168 COVID-19 patients, an increase of 31. Statewide, patient counts were at 202, up 37 since last week.

Clark County reported Covid-related 23 deaths last week. Statewide, there were 26.

fed up AMERICAN
2d ago

More deaths & diseases to come as border crossers bring their physical issues into country & get dispersed among the states for free Medicaid ; treatments at tax payers expense.

