Lawmakers move to bring the business world back to political neutrality

Ben Weingarten of Real Investigations joins the Mark Reardon Show to discuss the push back surrounding ‘woke’ corporations and green giants.

“There are actual political shareholder activist investors, and overwhelmingly they are leftist who will use annual shareholder votes to push a woke agenda, to push environmentalist initiatives,” said Weingarten.

Later, he commented, “There is a slew of not only journalists and intellectuals pushing back on the woke capital agenda. Obviously, we’ve seen Governor DeSantis take on Disney in Florida. But also a whole slew of state legislators and now federal lawmakers are all getting into the game, trying to bring the business world back to political neutrality.”

