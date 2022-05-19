ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors And Mavs Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fs6aG_0fisgPmJ00

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Maviecks have finalized their injury reports for Game 1.

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Maviecks are facing off for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night in California, and for the game the two teams have finalized their injury reports.

NBA's official injury report

The Mavs will be without Tim Hardaway Jr., while the Warriors are without James Wiseman, Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala.

The Warriors are coming off beating the Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round, while the Mavs beat the Phoenix Suns.

However, the Warriors have the major advantage of rest as they have not played since last Friday, and had four full days of rest.

Meanwhile, the Mavs played Game 7 against the Suns on Sunday night, so they have had essentially no rest.

This is the first time that the Mavs have been out of the first-round of the playoffs since the 2011 season.

As for the Warriors, they are back in the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season, and this is their sixth time in the Western Conference Finals in the last eight years.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? On Sunday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ends their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant’s 4-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry taunt vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs

Stephen Curry is an absolute savage. The Dallas Mavericks learned this the hard way in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors. With a minute left to go in the game, Curry hit a massive three-pointer to put the game away for good. Immediately afterwards, the star celebrated in front of the Mavs bench with a cold celebration.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Larry Brown Sports

Nets parting ways with notable Kevin Durant favorite?

Kevin Durant endured plenty of tumult this season with the Brooklyn Nets, and now one of his favorite people may no longer be with the team to boot. Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reports this week that Nets director of development Adam Harrington will “likely” be leaving the team in what is being called an “unexpected” move.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Brittney Griner has been abandoned by the NBA stars who could help her the most

Where are the male athletes standing up for WNBA superstar Brittney Griner? The Phoenix Mercury center has been held in a Russian prison since February for, Russian officials say, being caught with vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis at a Moscow airport. Between Russia’s war on Ukraine and the near-complete breakdown of diplomatic ties between the United States and Russia, Griner has become a Russian pawn. And despite WNBA players showing solidarity with male athletes as they protested racist police violence, as the women’s league works to raise awareness for Griner’s plight, their male counterparts and the male-dominated sports media have been disturbingly quiet.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#Mavs#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Boston Celtics
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of NBA Players: "Without Those Guys, Players Wouldn't Be Making $50 Million A Year."

There have been many great players over the NBA's 75-year history. From Wilt Chamberlain to Stephen Curry, the league has rarely been without a top-tier, generational talent. In a recent chat with other prominent voices in the basketball world, Charles Barkley spoke about some of the legends that have impacted him the most and revealed his "Mount Rushmore" of greats:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy