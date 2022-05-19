ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center receives Level III trauma verification

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center was recently verified as a Level III Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma.

CRMC is the only ACS-verified trauma center in Wyoming, and one of more than 500 ACS-verified trauma centers in the United States.

Level III Trauma Center verification means that a team of trauma experts has completed a site review of the hospital and reviewed more than 300 measures focusing on trauma-related resources, patient care, performance improvement, commitment and team readiness. The surveyors reviewing CRMC’s trauma program found no deficiencies.

“Being verified as an ACS trauma center is an extremely thorough and rigorous process,” said Dr. Lisa Burton, CRMC’s trauma medical director. “The reviewers evaluate medical records to determine the treatment provided to trauma patients and the patients’ overall outcomes. In addition, the reviewers conduct one-on-one interviews with members of the trauma team to find out how well the team performs and functions as a unit. The goal is to ensure that a trauma center is providing optimal care to injured patients.”

Another part of the review is to assess the hospital’s injury prevention programs. CRMC has a comprehensive injury prevention program that includes community education about keeping children safe and elderly fall prevention as well as a Stop the Bleed program, according to a hospital news release.

“The Stop the Bleed program has been very successful, with Wyoming being second in the nation for percentage of population trained,” said Jennifer Dykshorn, CRMC’s trauma program manager. “Our trauma team has taught over 3,000 participants and gifted over 300 Stop the Bleed first aid kits to various organizations and individuals.”

The ACS Committee on Trauma began the trauma consultation and verification program in 1987 to promote the development of trauma centers in which participants provide the hospital with the resources necessary to address the trauma needs of all injured patients and that a continuum of care is also available for patients.

“Being verified provides confirmation that a trauma center has demonstrated its commitment to providing the highest quality trauma care for all injured patients,” Dykshorn said. “At CRMC we are continually striving to improve trauma care and patient outcomes.”

CRMC is verified as a Level III Trauma Center through May 4, 2025. The hospital is also designated as a Regional Trauma Center by the state of Wyoming.

Comments / 0

Related
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Current Reports Increasing for Stomach-Related Illnesses

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said reports of stomach-related illnesses known overall as viral gastroenteritis have been recently increasing in Wyoming. Recent upticks have been reported from the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties, as well as in southern Wyoming’s Laramie...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Health Officials Reporting Increase In Stomach Illnesses

Wyoming Department of Health officials are reporting an increase in stomach-related illnesses collectively known as viral gastroenteritis. According to a Friday-afternoon release from the WDH, increases in illnesses have been especially large in Laramie County as well as the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties. Matt...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

WDH seeing an increasing number of stomach-selated illnesses

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said reports of stomach-related illnesses known overall as viral gastroenteritis have been recently increasing in Wyoming. Recent upticks have been reported from the northern part of the state, including Sheridan and Park counties, as well as in southern Wyoming’s Laramie County. “We are specifically seeing increased reports in school and restaurant settings,” said Matt Peterson, WDH surveillance epidemiologist.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

WDH: Stomach flu reports on the rise in northern Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo.— The number of reports relating to a contagious stomach ailment is increasing across the state, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced Friday. Recent upticks for the virus, known as gastroenteritis or stomach flu, have been reported across the northern areas of Wyoming, WDH says, including Sheridan and Park Counties as well as Laramie County to the south.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Cheyenne, WY
Health
State
Wyoming State
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (5/20/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly from Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — We have great partners in Laramie County. We get together once a month to talk about our agencies and discuss what is happening in the community. This week, we had Cheyenne Regional Medical Center President and CEO Tim Thornell, County Commissioner Brian Lovett, Visit Cheyenne/DDA Director Domenic Bravo, LEADS CEO Betsey Hale, Representative Henderson, Chamber Director Dale Steenbergen, Councilman Dr. Mark Rinne, and me all on the line for over an hour. These meetings started during the pandemic, and everyone felt it important enough to continue it today. I think it speaks well of the collaboration and cooperation of everyone involved. Thank you.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Level Iii Trauma Center#Trauma Centers#Continuum#Community Education#A Level Iii Trauma Center#Crmc#Acs
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Do Gooder: Linda Sandoval

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Each week Blue Federal Credit Union and Wyoming News Now team up to salute our community helpers with our do-gooder award. This week’s recipient is Linda Sandoval. Linda is being recognized for helping the community for 31 years. The Eagles Nest bartender has...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Hit Hard By National Garbage Truck Driver Shortage

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Even though a shortage of garbage truck operators has drivers for Cheyenne’s Public Works Department struggling to make up for the lack of workers, longtime driver Carl Munoz keeps a good attitude about things. Munoz has been working in the...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Laramie firefighters respond to barn fire Wednesday morning

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Release) - On May 18th, 2022, the City of Laramie Fire Department, Albany County Sherriff’s Office, and Albany County Fire District #1 were dispatched to the report of a structure fire in the area of Fort Sanders Rd. Upon arrival, at 8:08 AM, City of Laramie Fire Department Engine 7 reported a working fire in a barn where there were multiple houses and outbuildings threatened by the fire. Engine 7 assumed command and committed to fire suppression.
LARAMIE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Drivers, Known For Being Rude, But Are Also Best in Wyoming

The key to being a good driver in Wyoming is to make sure you're a rude driver apparently. Just kidding! That's not even remotely a good quality for anyone on the road. However, as recent as this past fall, Cheyenne drivers were labeled as the 'rudest drivers in Wyoming'. But according to a recent report, drivers in the capital city are also the best in the Cowboy State.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Passion And Mayhem — Scooters On Their Second Year In Wyoming Cities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Loved by some and hated by others, electric scooters are entering their second year in some Wyoming cities. Cheyenne, Casper, and Laramie last summer all changed their ordinances to allow for shared electric scooters on downtown streets. The solar-powered machines zip along roadways at about 15 miles per hour. They charge users’ credit cards per minute via a phone application that activates the scooter upon scanning a QR code on its body.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD requesting assistance in locating runaway teen last seen at Johnson JH

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department noted Friday via a Facebook post that it was seeking information on a runaway juvenile last seen earlier that afternoon. Summer Smith, 13, was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday leaving Johnson Junior High School on 1236 W. Allison Road, per the department’s post. Smith is described as being 5-foot-2 and 97 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Removal of trees on Vandehei Ave to occur next week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews will be removing trees on the north side of Vandehei Avenue next week. This work will begin on Monday, May 23, and crews will be removing trees that have caused damage to pavement and private property. Work is expected to be finished by Friday, May 27, weather permitting.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy