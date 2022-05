TEXAS, USA — Some Instagram face filters that were suspended in Texas last week have been reenabled. Meta, the parent conglomerate of Instagram and Facebook, temporarily disabled augmented reality filters —3D overlays that change a user’s appearance or add accessories such as hats, facial hair, or cartoonish dog ears and snouts — on its platforms across the state last week. Meta said at the time it would provide a way for Texans to reactivate the blocked features. Other Instagram filters that change only lighting or add hues to photos remained available to use.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO