Dylan Reeves may have been high on Mucinex when he plunged a knife into a 21-year-old acquaintance 13 times the evening of Dec. 3 2018. But after deliberating for less than two hours Thursday, a Dauphin County jury found he was in control of himself enough to plan the stabbing of Daniel Kelly, which met the requirements for a first-degree murder conviction.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO