Orange County, FL

Central Florida gymnast commits to joining Tennessee HBCU’s first ever gymnastics team

By Daralene Jones, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County high school student is making history with her decision to attend Fisk University in Tennessee.

Olympia High School Senior Hailey Clark has committed to joining Fisk’s women’s gymnastics team, the first ever at any Historically Black University or College.

Clark has placed at every gymnastics meet in which she’s competed.

She says she started collecting medals when she was just eight years old.

“I have at least 230 medals altogether,” Clark said.

Clark’s medals will stay at her parents’ Orange County home, but her talent has landed her a spot on the inaugural women’s gymnastics program at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee.

“When I was younger, I always looked forward to going to college at an HBCU, but it prevented me from going because they didn’t have gymnastics,” Clark said. “With Fisk, I can have both.”

Atlanta-based organization Brown Girls Do Gymnastics has been working to get HBCUs to start their own programs, and Fisk was a big win for them.

One of their board members lives in the Orlando area and has previously been one of Clark’s coaches.

Clark, a Level 10 gymnast, is also a member of the National Honor Society at Olympia High School. She says going to Fisk will also offer her the opportunity to work towards continuing her career after gymnastics in the medical industry.

Clark says she also wants to inspire others.

“I hope to find that I’ve opened other doors for other little girls,” Clark said.

