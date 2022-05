There has been ongoing concern about Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball’s knee injury, which kept him out the last three months of the season and then the playoffs. Ball underwent surgery for a meniscus tear in January, but a stubborn bone bruise that just won’t heal has some wondering what the heck is going on. There has even been chatter about another procedure possibly being needed to remedy the issue.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO