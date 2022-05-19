ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Rollover crash closes a Colorado Springs road Wednesday night

By Tony Keith
KKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to extricate a person from a vehicle following a rollover crash on the northeast side of the city Wednesday night. Police got the call at...

www.kktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

7-car crash on I-25 southbound near Woodmen majorly slows traffic

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A seven-car crash on I-25 south, just south of the Woodmen exit, has caused major delays as traffic is running slowly in the center lane, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Though officials said it was a seven-car crash KRDO crews on scene saw nine cars that were immobile The post 7-car crash on I-25 southbound near Woodmen majorly slows traffic appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police on scene of a reported shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are currently on scene for a reported shooting near Chelton Road and Mallard Drive. The call came in just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Crews are in the area. Officers were not able to give any information on injuries or how many people...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash closes two left lanes of southbound I-25 at Woodmen Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The two left lanes of southbound I-25 are closed between the Woodmen and Nevada exit Friday morning due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Use caution when driving and merge to right lanes. This is a developing story check back for updates. The post Crash closes two left lanes of southbound I-25 at Woodmen Friday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 in custody following a crash and fake 911 call about a shooting in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is in custody and another person is on the run following a fake 911 call and a crash in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday. At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report of an alleged shooting near the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. Officers swarmed in area near the museum, but there was no evidence a shooting actually took place.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian hit by car, investigations ongoing

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department was called to S Academy Blvd. and Shelley Ave. regarding a crash involving a motor vehicle and pedestrian just before midnight. Officers who arrived on scene determined that a vehicle traveling north on Academy Blvd. hit a pedestrian. The victim was transported to a local hospital with […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Traffic Accident#Kktv#Vista Del Tierra Drive#Woodmen#Marksheffel#Csfd
KRDO News Channel 13

Police respond to crashes in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday afternoon, police responded to two different crashes that happened near each other in Downtown Colorado Springs. According to a KRDO crew at the scene, one crash happened at Colorado Ave. and Nevada Ave. The other happened near Weber and Pikes Peak Ave. This is a developing story. It's unclear The post Police respond to crashes in Downtown Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Party On Peoria Street In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A man was killed and a minor was injured in a shooting at a party on Peoria Street in Aurora early Saturday morning, Aurora Police Department confirmed in a press release. According to the APD press release, just before 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at a a building in the 2900 block of S Peoria Street, where a man was found with gunshot injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Another person — described as a juvenile male — was found with what were considered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police were still investigating what led to the shooting at the time the release was sent out, and there was no confirmation of arrests or possible suspect information. Anyone who can share details about this shooting with investigators can call Aurora Police Department at 303-739-7000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867, where tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado Department Corrections protest

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) German Aldana Zuniga never thought he'd drive a car after an accident rendered him paralyzed when he was 16. Thanks to new technology, he got that chance!. WATCH - New details in Colorado Springs murder case. Updated: May. 18, 2022 at 9:59 PM MDT.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KKTV

Several power outages reported in Southern Colorado Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are working hard to restore power to residents all across Southern Colorado Saturday morning. Colorado Springs Utilities says a power outage near north Academy Boulevard and east Platte Avenue has been fixed. The outage reportedly happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and was restored around 5:30 a.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Caught on Camera: Pueblo Police respond to theft at the Pueblo Athletic Club

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An early morning break-in at the Pueblo Athletic Club garnered a swift response from the Pueblo Police Department. Wednesday morning, police say a man dressed in long sleeves, a backpack, and a face covering entered the gym just after 2 a.m. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera breaking into The post Caught on Camera: Pueblo Police respond to theft at the Pueblo Athletic Club appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Police looking for convenience store robbery suspect Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are currently investigating a robbery at a convenience store that happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The store is located near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. Officers on scene say a man took store merchandise and demanded money before leaving...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fire danger to snow

KKTV 11 News at 10 (Recurring) The Place in Colorado Springs is expanding. Colorado Department of Corrections members in the state employee’s union Colorado WINS held a rally at DOC headquarters in Colorado Springs... Snow Storm Ahead... Updated: 4 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 13...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

El Paso County Sheriff: Don’t call 911 for power outages

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff is urging residents not to flood dispatch with calls for the power outages Saturday. Officials say this is tying up the phone lines for medical, fire, and law enforcement emergencies. Residents should call the utility or electric service providers in their respective areas instead.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy