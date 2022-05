Marlon Crump struggled with homelessness for more than a decade. But for the past two years, he’s had stable housing in Portland. He lives in a newer, mixed-use building on a corner lot in the city’s Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood. Businesses are at the bottom of the blue, two-story development. Three apartments are on the top level. Two of them are market rate, but the last one is a single room occupancy, or SRO, apartment with 11 beds. That’s where Crump lives, in room number five.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO