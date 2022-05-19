ESPN Computer Predicts The NFL's Worst Team
Who will be the National Football League's worst team in 2022?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has...thespun.com
Who will be the National Football League's worst team in 2022?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has...thespun.com
If you listen to the football gods, Green Bay should have one the last six Super Bowls. You don't bring an aging Aaron Rodgers back to simply win more MVP awards without having a realistic chance of going deep into the playoffs. With the receiving corp they have, it will be a work in progress. BTW, if you can't win in the divisional round, getting the bye means nothing.
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 15