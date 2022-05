Madison County announced today they are entering the next phase of the countywide broadband expansion project with a broadband validation survey for deinved residents. In March, the County developed a partnership with All Points Broadband (APB) to assist in identifying each address in Madison County who is currently wired with high speed internet. A field survey was the first phase of the countywide broadband expansion to bring high quality and affordable broadband to every citizen in the county. APB has completed their field survey and is now validating the address data through a Madison Connect Lookup Tool at fiber.allpointsbroadband.com.

