STATEWIDE (WGME) -- As the housing crisis continues in Maine, the CBS13 I-TEAM continues to receive questions from renters about what their rights are under state law. If you have a lease, your rent terms are usually laid out in that document so, in most cases, your landlord can't increase rent while that lease is in place. Upon lease renewal, a landlord can increase your rent, but they have to give you notice in advance. That notice is usually laid out in your lease or by ordinances in certain municipalities.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO