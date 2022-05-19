ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity’s Sienna Chirieleison shattering Shamrock records

By Nick Petraccione
 2 days ago

When a once in a generational athlete is growing up, people always say you can see flashes of greatness within them. When it comes to Trinity’s Sienna Chirieleison, she showed 139 of those sparks this season for the Shamrocks girls lacrosse team.

In just her freshman season on the varsity team, Chirieleison scored 139 goals, breaking the previous school record of 125 set by Madi Tare in 2019.

“Honestly, I just try to help the team out” said Chirieleison. “If I see an opening, I’ll take it because I just want to get as many goals on the board as I can for our team, not just for me.”

She also tacked on 25 assists to bring her point total to 164 for the season. The Shamrocks’ year ended at the hands of Palmyra in the opening round of the PIAA District III tournament on Monday.

But the future is insanely bright for Chirieleison, who surely will hold every program story record by the time she walks across the stage at graduation.

“She will break all the records we have set for our program,” said Trinity head coach Alanna Stuart. “And to have someone who is so humble like Sienna, who is always playing for her team and always putting her team first, it just makes that much more rewarding.”

Tare also holds the all-time goals record at Trinity (397). Chirieleison is currently on pace to break that by her junior year and she’s only going to grow on and off the field.

“I’ve learned some much. I haven’t even finished my freshman year yet, but I’ve already learned so much from all the teachers. And it’s hard, but it’s really rewarding when you know you do well.”

And you have to be happy as a coach to have Chirieleison in a Shamrock’s jersey for three more seasons.

“Sienna is definitely one of a kind. She brings so much to the game that is not just her stick skills, it’s her lacrosse IQ that is so mature for a freshman,” said Stuart, who is in her third season at the helm for Trinity. “It’s something I’ve never had the pleasure to coach before.”

Chirieleison, who also plays basketball at Trinity, still has three years left of high school lacrosse left, but she already knows she wants to follow a similar path to her mother, who played collegiate lacrosse at Villanova. And through her hard work and passion, she will be able to take this game wherever she wants in the country.

“I don’t even see it as work when I’m alone at my house doing wall ball or shooting. It’s just fun to me. I would do it every day if I could,” Chirieleison said. “The dream is to play Division I at a good academic school and then hopefully become a physical therapist.”

A dream her coach knows will become reality.

“She will be able to take this wherever she wants,” said Stuart. “Her heart is in it, she has the right mentality because she’s a team player and it’s not about her. It’s just great to see just a sliver of it this year and she hasn’t really even hit her highlight yet.”

