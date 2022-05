A downtown Minneapolis tower is slated to become the city's first conversion from offices to apartments since the pandemic hit. Driving the news: Minneapolis-based developer Sherman Associates has proposed turning the 13-story Northstar Center East, at 608 2nd Ave. S, into 216 apartments. 20% of the units will be income-restricted, for those earning 50% or less of the area's median income.Why it matters: This could be a sign of things to come as remote work has reduced the need for office space.The project would remove about 300,000 square feet of office space from a downtown Minneapolis office market with a...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO