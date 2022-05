During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his thoughts on Naomi and Sasha Banks walking out on WWE during RAW this week. The Women’s Tag Team Champions left the arena in the middle of the show after handing their titles to John Laurinaitis, which forced a change to the main event. It was originally set to be a six-pack challenge featuring them both, but that was altered to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka instead. WWE released a statement claiming that the women felt unsafe working against two of the talents and that they had felt disrespected.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO