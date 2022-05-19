ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida deputy fired after arrest on DUI charge

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFaDd_0fisaxo900

A Florida deputy was fired after her arrest Tuesday on a drunken driving charge, authorities said.

Shelby Alyse Coniglio, 26, was charged with one count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Coniglio, who had been with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since Sept. 10, 2018, worked as a deputy in the patrol operations bureau, according to a news release.

Coniglio was pulled over by a St. Petersburg police officer at about 1:03 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said Coniglio showed signs of impairment through slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and unsteadiness on her feet, WTSP-TV reported. Police also said she had an odor of alcohol on her breath, according to the television station.

Coniglio agreed to perform field sobriety tests but “performed poorly on them,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officers said Coniglio submitted a breath sample that indicated she had a breath alcohol content level of .206/.219, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her blood-alcohol level was also higher than the state limit of 0.08, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Coniglio was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail and was released on her own recognizance at 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday, online records show.

IN THIS ARTICLE
