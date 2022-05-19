Central, South Coast health care network nears finish line on $130 million drive to enhance care

After reading a suggestion on the edhat comment board, Scanner Andrew created a comprehensive map of brush fires in the Santa Barbara South Coast over the past few years. "I thought it was a good idea to create a map displaying all of the fires in Santa Barbara and Goleta since August 2021. All of the points show confirmed vegetation fires, linked with edhat articles. Please note that there may be more fires since August 2021 than shown. Red points are fires from 2021, blue points are fires from 2022. They are also grouped by month," Andrew said.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO