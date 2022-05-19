ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

RFA girls track team concludes unbeaten TVL season

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rome Free Academy girls track and field squad won the Tri-Valley League Championships Tuesday, capping off a perfect season in league play. The Black Knights scored 170 points, outpacing Whitesboro (114) in second and Proctor (103) in third. The team was led by seniors Emily Toth-Ratazzi who won the 800-meter...

ROUNDUP: Section III boys tennis tourney underway ...

The Section III boys tennis postseason tournaments began Wednesday, with Holland Patent and Sauauoit Valley each winning two singles titles and several locals in the finals of singles and doubles. SUNY Cortland was the host site for the Class A matches. In first singles, Antonio Marsallo of Baldwinsville was the...
UTICA, NY
Quick start propels Black Knights over Red Devils on the diamond

The Rome Free Academy baseball team scored seven runs in the first two innings in an 11-3 win over visiting Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Wednesday in the Tri-Valley League. For the Black Knights, Jake Premo was 3-for-4 with a double and home run. He scored three times and drove in one. Marco Macri had two hits including a home run, with three runs and two RBIs. Jack Lawless singled and doubled with two RBIs and a run. Marco Sparace had two hits, four RBIs and scored once.
ROME, NY
Rome modified boys lacrosse team edges host Whitesboro

The Rome boys modified lacrosse team beat Whitesboro 10-9 on the road Thursday. Jackson Marchione had a hat trick and added three assists for the Black Knights. Luke Hammon scored four times. Mark Varano scored twice. Aidan VanWie had two assists. Jake Bruno and Steven Mudry added an assist apiece.
WHITESBORO, NY
Oneida senior O’Connell to continue stellar tennis career at Le Moyne

ONEIDA — Oneida senior tennis player Seth O’Connell has been on the varsity team for five seasons. On Wednesday he got to the semifinals of the Section III Class B first singles post-season tournament, far enough to make it to state qualifiers. O’Connell was the five seed despite...
ONEIDA, NY
College Notebook: Clinton’s Deveans earns first-team lacrosse honor at Medaille

Medaille College newcomer Katelynn Deveans (Clinton) wasted no time making her presence felt — she scored at least three goals in each of her lacrosse team’s first five games — and after helping the Mavericks win seven straight games and reach the United East championship game, the freshman attack was named to the All-United East Conference first team.
CLINTON, NY
MVCC student-athletes recognized for 2021-22 achievements

Mohawk Valley Community College Athletics has announced the following student-athlete award winners for the 2021-22 academic year. The Robert R. Jorgensen Award is presented annually to the male and female student-athletes who show outstanding leadership and achievement in athletics. This year’s winners are men’s soccer player Carlos Acosta Viquez and women’s soccer player Reilly Rich.
MOHAWK, NY
Holes-in-one for Central New York golfers as of May 20

Holes-in-one Jim Donahoe, May 20, on the 150-yard No. 2 hole at Radisson Greens using a 7-iron. Witnessed by Joe Henderson, Mike Mirra and John Tucciarone. Ched Evans, May 20, on the 128-yard No. 13 hole at Westvale Golf Club using an 8-iron. Witnessed by Tom Patsos. Suzanne Montana, May...
GOLF
SNAPSHOT: Class of 2002 ring found and returned

RING FOUND — On Easter Sunday, Holland Patent resident Michael Parker was metal detecting near where the school field hockey team practices and plays. One of his finds was a 2002 girl’s class ring. After cleaning it off Parker found a name inside the 14K ring, Lauren Davidson, a senior at Holland Patent High School 20 years ago. Parker connected with the now Lauren Stalnaker, who lives in Fort Drum with her husband, on Facebook. Parker’s metal detecting club, the EARTH Metal Detecting Club of CNY had club hunt at Snow Ridge on May 1 where the exchange of the ring was made. The next club meeting is at 7 p.m. on June 1 at the Whitestown Veterans Club, 174 Whitesboro St.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Henry M. Jaworski

Henry M. Jaworski, 97, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, in the comfort of his home, with his family by his side. Born on July 2, 1924, in Łomza, Poland, Henry was the son of the late Mieczyslaw and Henryka Brodowska Jaworski. On October 4, 1952, he married Bertha Skiba in St. Stanislaus Church. They shared a blessed union of over 59 years prior to her passing on August 27, 2012. Henry was in the 8th English Army, 3rd Karpassion Division Single Corps, 3rd Division Infantry in Siberia and served also in Russia, Italy and England from 1942- 1948. He was Honored with the Cross of Valor (Poland) for his actions in the war. He was employed as a Mental Hygiene Therapy Aide at Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center for 28 years, until his retirement in 1986. Henry was a member of Holy Trinity Church were he also was an usher, a 4th Degree Knight of Knights of Columbus, William E. Burke Council #189, White Eagle Association, the Polish Community Club, Kopernik Memorial Association, Polish Combatants of World War II SPK 13, Polish Legion of American Veterans Walter Skiba Post #20, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #140.
UTICA, NY
Funeral notices — May 21, 2022

BAURER — Elizabeth A. Bauer, 84, of Rome, on May 18, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter’s Church. Calling hours 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, 418 N. George St., Rome. Contributions to Rome Rescue Mission or American Cancer Society. BEAUPRE — Elizabeth...
ROME, NY
Terry G. Evans – May 13, 2022

Terry G. Evans, 60, of Oswego, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2022, with his family by his side. Born in Paragould, Arkansas, he was the son of Arnold and Alma (Carmack) Evans of Attica, Michigan. Terry worked as a Software Engineer for Lockheed Martin in Syracuse. He had a...
OSWEGO, NY
State police report recent arrests

Officials with the New York State Police have announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Mitchell J. Redner, 30, of Boonville, was charged in Boonville on May 8 with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Nolan...
HERKIMER, NY
Elizabeth A. (Grabowski) Bauer

Elizabeth A. Bauer, 84, of Rome, retired registered nurse, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, after a brief illness. Born in Utica on June 14, 1937, she was a daughter of Stanley and Helen Zientek Grabowski. She attended Holy Trinity School, Utica, and graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School, Utica. Liz was a graduate of St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Utica. She worked as a registered nurse at Rose Hospital in Rome and in the office of Dr. Hans Zutrauen in Rome.
ROME, NY
Births — May 20, 2022

BALOG — To John and Aiden Demorest Balog, of Rome, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in. Rome Health, a son, Isaac Charles. BOIKO — To Jason Boiko and Jennifer Ward, of Rome, on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Daniel Patrick. CONSIGLIO — To Desiree...
ROME, NY
Local residents on dean’s list at SNHU

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Several local residents have been honored for academic excellence for the winter semester at Southern New Hampshire University by being named to the institution’s president’s list or dean’s list, according to a university announcement. Among local students honored include:. President’s list:. Corderro...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Village historian to share Holland Patent lore

HOLLAND PATENT — Holland Patent historian Mike Parker not only enjoys learning and sharing the long history of the unique village, but he also enjoys the hobby of metal detecting. He aims to bring history to life through his research and also by going out and talking to farmers...
HOLLAND PATENT, NY

