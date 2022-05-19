RFA girls track team concludes unbeaten TVL season

Henry M. Jaworski, 97, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, in the comfort of his home, with his family by his side. Born on July 2, 1924, in Łomza, Poland, Henry was the son of the late Mieczyslaw and Henryka Brodowska Jaworski. On October 4, 1952, he married Bertha Skiba in St. Stanislaus Church. They shared a blessed union of over 59 years prior to her passing on August 27, 2012. Henry was in the 8th English Army, 3rd Karpassion Division Single Corps, 3rd Division Infantry in Siberia and served also in Russia, Italy and England from 1942- 1948. He was Honored with the Cross of Valor (Poland) for his actions in the war. He was employed as a Mental Hygiene Therapy Aide at Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center for 28 years, until his retirement in 1986. Henry was a member of Holy Trinity Church were he also was an usher, a 4th Degree Knight of Knights of Columbus, William E. Burke Council #189, White Eagle Association, the Polish Community Club, Kopernik Memorial Association, Polish Combatants of World War II SPK 13, Polish Legion of American Veterans Walter Skiba Post #20, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #140.

UTICA, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO