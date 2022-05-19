Pain at the pump: What rising gas prices could mean for Memorial Day travel

Another all-time high has been set for gas prices in Dayton, across the state and nationwide.

Right now, AAA says a gallon of gas costs $4.44 in Ohio on average. Just a week ago, the average was $4.28 a gallon.

Last month, the average gas price was under $4.00 at $3.77 a gallon.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell looked at what these prices could mean for Memorial Day travel.

Drivers in the Dayton area are again seeing record high prices for fuel.

The question is will those record prices at the pump have any impact on the travel plans for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.?

AAA spokespeople told News Center 7 that the nation hit an all-time high Wednesday, averaging $4.56 cents a gallon.

But so did the state and the Dayton area at $4.44 for Ohio and $4.47 a gallon in the Dayton area.

This may not impact Memorial Day travel.

“People are so ready to get out and travel, get out there, like you said its been two years of Covid, people are ready to get out and travel,” said Kara Hitchens, a spokesperson for AAA.

>> Gas Prices: Could switching the blend of gas you get hurt your car?

Hitchens said travel will not set records but it is almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

39.2 million people across the country are heading out on Memorial days.

1.2 million Ohioans will hit the road and over 100,000 of them will be from Greater Dayton. They’ll just adjust spending elsewhere.

“That means maybe they don’t stay as long at a hotel, maybe not stay as long on their vacation, maybe eat in, instead of eat out,” Hitchens said.

Whether drivers are traveling for the holiday or spending it at home, everyone is working on a strategy for buying gas.

Some gas stations were not as busy as you might expect.

A lot of drivers may be trying to hold off filling up right now, hoping that prices might come down 10 or 20 cents a gallon.

