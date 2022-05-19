Transit workers discuss unsafe work conditions

Bus operators from around the city have begun to express how traumatic some days have been while working in their line of work.

“I was hit multiple times with a tree branch,” said Wilfredo Tineo, who has been a bus operator for over 10 years and is no stranger to these incidents. “This is disgusting, degrading, and embarrassing.”

Tineo says he has tried to find common ground with passengers during the pandemic but it does not always work. Multiple other drivers have told News 12 they are used to experiencing similar issues at work.

According to the MTA, the number of assault and harassment incidents to date has increased compared to last year, with 49 incidents just in May alone.

“We do have violence prevention training for a lot of employees,” said MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “But our workers shouldn’t have to be prepared to be attacked. That’s not their job.”

Police reports show that these incidents can happen at any time of day, and are extremely unpredictable. If you see, hear or know of anyone involved in transit crime, contact the NYPD.