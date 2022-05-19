ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Transit workers discuss unsafe work conditions

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hHEQ_0fisa18c00

Bus operators from around the city have begun to express how traumatic some days have been while working in their line of work.

“I was hit multiple times with a tree branch,” said Wilfredo Tineo, who has been a bus operator for over 10 years and is no stranger to these incidents. “This is disgusting, degrading, and embarrassing.”

Tineo says he has tried to find common ground with passengers during the pandemic but it does not always work. Multiple other drivers have told News 12 they are used to experiencing similar issues at work.

According to the MTA, the number of assault and harassment incidents to date has increased compared to last year, with 49 incidents just in May alone.

“We do have violence prevention training for a lot of employees,” said MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “But our workers shouldn’t have to be prepared to be attacked. That’s not their job.”

Police reports show that these incidents can happen at any time of day, and are extremely unpredictable. If you see, hear or know of anyone involved in transit crime, contact the NYPD.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Missing Poughkeepsie 20-year-old found dead

A missing 20-year-old from Poughkeepsie with special needs has been found dead, according to a Facebook post by his mother. Alicia McIver posted: “It is with the greatest sadness that I inform you all that the perfect, precious soul that was my son Jordan ‘Jay’ Jones was found deceased. I was informed last night by the city of Poughkeepsie PD. At this time, I'd like to thank you all for your help and prayers, and ask that you give me time. I will announce funeral arrangements as soon as they become finalized. Please pray for the strength for me and my family during this time.”
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime
News 12

Man caught on camera stealing puppy from Middletown pet shop

The owners of a Middletown pet shop are hoping the public can identify a man accused of taking one of the puppies. Video posted on Facebook from the Pet Shoppe on Highway 35 in Middletown shows a man playing with the 9-week-old Cockapoo puppy. The video then shows the man scooping the puppy up and running out of the store.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
MTA
News 12

Bronx woman charged in murder of Mount Vernon man

A Bronx woman has been arrested for the murder of a Mount Vernon man in 2021. Police say Melissa Bell, 32, fatally wounded Corey Allen, 28, in a drive-by shooting in the Parkchester area in September. News 12 is told another man was injured in the attack too. Bell is...
BRONX, NY
News 12

2 Brooklyn men suing Manhattan restaurant, claim racial discrimination

Two men in Brooklyn are suing a restaurant in Manhattan, saying they were racially discriminated against by not being allowed inside because of the color of their skin. Joshua Smith and Cameron Niles tell News 12 that they were denied entry to Pergola back in January after being told they were told they were dressed ‘too casually’ by a bouncer.
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Runner collapses, dies in Brooklyn half marathon

A person running the Brooklyn Half Marathon collapsed and died Saturday morning, New York City's fire department spokesperson said. Spokesperson Frank Dwyer said the runner was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. Other details, including what caused the runner to collapse, were unavailable as of midday Saturday. Dwyer...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy