NYU holds 1st in-person graduation since COVID-19 pandemic; Taylor Swift addresses graduates

New York University held its first in-person graduation Wednesday since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Nearly 20,000 graduates filled Yankee Stadium for the ceremony. They were joined by 11-time Grammy award winner Taylor Swift, who received an honorary doctorate degree in fine arts. She spoke to the graduates about perseverance.

Tisch School of the Arts graduate Rodney Anderson also delivered a message that rang true for everyone.

“We all have witnessed how easily our lives can change in the matter of seconds, but I want you to remember that you have a village of individuals sitting in this very audience, sitting right behind me, and even myself, ready to support you in every way possible,” he said.

This is the first class that held a live graduation since the pandemic started. The classes of 2020 and 2021 got a chance to walk in their own ceremony Wednesday evening.