Cortlandt Town Hall renamed for former town supervisor

Cortlandt's retired town supervisor of 30 years is being honored in a big way - the town dedicated its town hall in her honor.

The building now bears the name Linda D. Puglisi Town Hall.

It's not just in celebration of her decades of leadership, but also the fact she created location.

The town used to be run out of the Croton Municipal building.

In the 1990s, Puglisi had the idea to buy an abandoned elementary school and turn it into what it is today.

Cortlandt celebrated with a ceremony earlier this month.