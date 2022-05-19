ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt, NY

Cortlandt Town Hall renamed for former town supervisor

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473cQn_0fisYSdU00

Cortlandt's retired town supervisor of 30 years is being honored in a big way - the town dedicated its town hall in her honor.

The building now bears the name Linda D. Puglisi Town Hall.

It's not just in celebration of her decades of leadership, but also the fact she created location.

The town used to be run out of the Croton Municipal building.

In the 1990s, Puglisi had the idea to buy an abandoned elementary school and turn it into what it is today.

Cortlandt celebrated with a ceremony earlier this month.

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Fire Fighters Wanted for New York State Jobs

If you are a Hudson Valley Fire Fighter and you have wanted to do more this opportunity may be exactly what you need to fulfill that desire. According to a Facebook post from the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services the Fire Protection Specialist exam is going to be held in July but you must submit an application by June 1, 2022.
HEALTH SERVICES
Gothamist.com

Court finalizes new NY congressional, state Senate maps

A state judge finalized New York's congressional and state Senate district maps early Saturday, putting them in place for the next decade barring any further lawsuits. Carnegie Mellon University fellow Jonathan Cervas, who was tasked with redrawing new district lines after a set of Democrat-drawn maps were overturned, submitted his final maps late Friday night, with Acting State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister ordering them into place just after midnight Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortlandt, NY
Cortlandt, NY
Government
cnycentral.com

Anti-CRT school board candidates look for wins across NY state

NEW YORK (TND) — School board elections are taking place all over New York Tuesday, and a list of anti-critical race theory (CRT) candidates are hoping for big wins. The 1776 project, an organization that sprouted to counter the liberal 1619 Project, published a tweet Tuesday afternoon with a list of candidates it was endorsing in the state’s school board elections, arguing they “will stand against woke CRT madness.”
EDUCATION
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pandemic claims three more local lives

ALBANY – Three more people have died in the region from COVID-19, the state announced on Wednesday. The statistics from Tuesday, include one death each in Orange, Columbia, and Delaware counties. In that one day, 19 people died statewide, bringing the total since the pandemic began over two years...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Failed ‘Hochulmander’ sparks civil war as NY Dems battle each other

New York Democrats’ outrageous bid to gerrymander Republican congressional lawmakers into oblivion has come home to haunt them, triggering civil war among the House delegation. The federal special master drew up new maps that prioritize keeping communities together, thereby leaving several Democratic incumbents to turn on each other (though...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Building
News 12

EPA, NJ announce $588M in water infrastructure spending

More than half a billion dollars in federal and state funds will go to nearly 30 water systems in New Jersey, serving about 6 million residents, or about two-thirds of the state’s population. New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, New Jersey Investment Bank and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency officials...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
MSNBC

Redrawn N.Y. congressional maps pits Democrats against Democrats

A New York judge is likely to approve a redrawn map of of the state's congressional districts. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, chair of the House Democrats' campaigning arm, is under fire after pushing Rep. Mondaire Jones to run in another district. Jon Campbell, reporter at The Gothamist and WNYC, details the upheaval to come from N.Y. Democrats, as incumbents are set to face off against one another.May 19, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 12

Cortlandt expands police presence in town

Cortlandt is making some changes to how police operate in town. The first change is that police cruisers now have the "Town of Cortlandt" logo on them. That change may seem small, but Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker says it's having a big impact. He says people should know their police and police should know the people and this helps accomplish that.
CORTLANDT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Government Technology

N.Y. Legislation Would Make ‘Cyberflashing’ Illegal

(TNS) — A Mid-Hudson Valley state senator is pushing legislation that would make cyberflashing — the online sharing of unsolicited intimate images — illegal. State Sen. James Skoufis, D- Cornwall, who represents the 39th Senate District, said that he and other lawmakers are urging support for cyberflashing legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Counties In New York With Highest COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 positivity cases continue to rise across New York State. Over the past seven days, there have been over 40,000 positive cases across the state. According to the CDC, in New York State the positive percentage is anywhere from 10 til 14%. 129 deaths have been reported across the State due to COVID-19 according to the CDC's latest 7-day report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

Person Seriously Injured At Being Hit By Car In Yorktown

One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Northern Westchester. It happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 17 in Yorktown on Route 118 in the area of the North County Trail. An initial investigation revealed that a bicycle being ridden by a 66-year-old Mamaroneck resident was...
YORKTOWN, NY
News 12

STORM WATCH: Tornado watch in effect for parts of New Jersey

WEATHER ALERT: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Burlington, Camden and Ocean counties until 5:15 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of New Jersey until 7 p.m. The tornado watch was issued for Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth,...
BURLINGTON, NJ
News 12

News 12

76K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy