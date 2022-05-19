ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All aboard! Pets now can travel on Pacific Surfliner trains

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dillon Davis
Starting Friday, passengers on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains in Southern California can bring their small dogs and cats along for the ride, the company announced this week.

Under terms of the program, dogs and cats weighing up to 20 pounds are allowed on trains for $26, or 800 Amtrak Guest Reward points. Passengers are allowed one pet reservation per trip and they are allowed in all cars with the exception of Business Class and the Café car.

It was initiated with “strong interest” from passengers to allow furry friends to come aboard, said Jason Jewell, interim managing director of the Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency.

“This pet program will provide more options for our customers in a way that will be safe and convenient, and we’re thrilled to introduce it ahead of the summer travel season,” Jewell said in a written statement.

Those interested also must sign an Amtrak pet release and indemnification agreement, the company said, and all pets must remain in their carrier and under the seat for the duration of the trip.

Service animals are still allowed on Amtrak trains for free.

See the entire Amtrak Pet Policy by clicking or tapping here and book your next Surfliner trip here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

KTLA

Toddler accidentally run over by father at Riverside home

A toddler was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by his father’s vehicle Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on the 18800 block of Gentian Avenue in Riverside. According to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, the toddler’s father was pulling into his driveway after […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
