After almost a year and a half of being closed because of wildfire damage, hiking trails in Heil Valley Ranch’s South Side will reopen to the public on June 16. The Corral and Main Trailheads — and all connecting trails — will open after months of extensive restoration and repair, according to news release from Boulder County Parks & Open Space. Part of the Wapiti Trail will remain closed to protect a golden eagle nest in the area, but a detour is available.

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO