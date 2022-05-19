ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Godfrey man charged with auto theft

By Scott Cousins
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDWARDSVILLE - A Godfrey man was charged Tuesday with auto theft. Aaron B. Stepp, 36, of Godfrey, was charged May 17 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2...

The Telegraph

Drug cases filed against 8

EDWARDSVILLE - Multiple methamphetamine- and other drug-related felony cases were filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Bartholomew Johnson, 39, of Granite City, was charged May 19 with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Two charged in Alton garage break-ins

EDWARDSVILLE - Two homeless people were charged Thursday with felony burglary after allegedly breaking into a detached garage in Alton. Charlotte L. Boomershine, 42, and Larry A. Stark, 52, both listed as homeless out of Alton, were each charged May 19 with burglary, both Class 2 felonies.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Charges unsealed in fatal car theft attempt

EDWARDSVILLE - Charges against a St. Louis man in a September 2020 incident that left another person dead were made public this week. Jahniy C. Dowdy, 19, of St. Louis, was charged Oct. 30, 2020 with aggravated offenses related to motor vehicles, burglary and aggravated unlawful use of weapons, all Class 4 felonies.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
kttn.com

Missouri woman sentenced to nine years in prison for methamphetamine dealing

United States District Court Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced a significant dealer of methamphetamine Thursday to nine years in prison. Anne R. Jekel, 42, of St. Louis County, was caught multiple times in possession of methamphetamine and guns. On Nov. 29, 2016, Maryland Heights police officers arrested her on outstanding warrants and found a pistol, 100.7 grams of methamphetamine, and $4,735 in cash.
OVERLAND, MO
WCIA

Man arrested after traffic stop on IL Rt 16

Montgomery County, Ill. (WCIA) — A 57-year-old-man was arrested after he was accused of having methamphetamine in his car and his house. During the early morning hours of May 20, a deputy of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 16 in Irving Township, just east of Hillsboro. The deputy […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. Marshals operation gets 153 violent crime suspects, 62 guns off St. Louis-area streets

The U.S. Marshal Service conducted a month-long operation targeting known gang members and violent crime suspects in the metro-east. A special initiative called “Operation Wash Out” targeted St. Clair and Madison Counties and an area around Centralia throughout March. It netted 153 arrests, 62 guns, nearly $43,000, two vehicles and 26.9 kilograms of narcotics, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
okawvilletimes.com

Mascoutah Man Suspected of Fleeing Police in Oakdale Arrested

A Mascoutah man suspected of eluding police last month was arrested in Ashley last Friday. Michael Dawson, 42, was arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants from Madison, Randolph, and St. Clair counties. Dawson was the man who fit the description of a burglary suspect who...
MASCOUTAH, IL
mymoinfo.com

Burglars strike at Vacant House

(Jefferson County) Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a burglary that happened at a residence in the 4800 block of Eva Rue in House Springs. Sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell says the house is vacant; however, the victim stated they come by and check on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man killed in Jefferson County motorcycle accident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash that occurred in Jefferson County Friday evening. Police tell News 4 the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on West Outer Road just south of El Lago Drive. James Meyer, Jr, 54, was riding a 2000 Harley Davidson northbound when he slowed down in front of a 2019 Dodge Journey that was also going northbound.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
The Telegraph

‘Lakehouse’ owner indicted for tax evasion, fraud

EDWARDSVILLE - The owner of a once-popular Maryville restaurant, The Lakehouse at Buffalo Park, was indicted Thursday on multiple charges of tax evasion and fraud. Brad M. Menard, 56, of Glen Carbon, was indicted May 19 by a Madison County grand jury on charges of sales tax evasion, a Class 2 felony; two counts of filing a fraudulent sales & use tax return, both Class 3 felonies; and failure to file Illinois business income tax returns, both Class 4 felonies.
MARYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man arrested on drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County narcotics officers arrested a man on several drug charges Tuesday morning. Myron Hickman, 30, was arrested following an investigation by the Sangamon County Drug Interdiction and Response Team (DIRT). Hickman is said to have sold methamphetamine to undercover officers on multiple occasions, which led to an arrest warrant being […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

St. Charles man charged with armed violence

A St. Charles man was charged with a Class X felony and two Class 3 felonies on Wednesday. Jeramie M. Conner, 32, was charged with armed violence, a Class X felony. Conner was also charged with possession of weapons by a felon and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, both Class 3 felonies. The case was presented by the Glen Carbon Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
kfmo.com

Graham Arrested by Fredericktown Police

(Madison County, MO) A Farmington man, 21 year old Zackery B. Graham, has a court date in Madison County circuit date Monday, May 23rd, on charges of trafficking drugs ad tampering with a motor vehicle, both felonies. He's being held in Madison County on a $100,000 cash only bond. Graham was arrested by Fredericktown Police.
MADISON COUNTY, MO
foxillinois.com

Drug bust in Montgomery County

During the early morning hours of May 20, 2022 a Montgomery County Deputy Sheriff conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 16 in Irving Township east of Hillsboro. The Deputy made contact with the driver, identified as David E. Henry, 57, of Hillsboro, Illinois. During the course of the traffic stop Deputies located and seized approximately 3 grams of methamphetamine.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Juvenile murder suspect certified as adult in 2021 deadly shooting

PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 18-year-old who was charged with murder will be tried as an adult, police said Wednesday. Kevin Fields was charged with first-degree murder after the shooting death of 39-year-old Christopher Chaney, of Jennings, on Nov. 10, 2021. According to police, Chaney was standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of Jennings Station Road when someone inside a grey Chrysler 300 started shooting at him before speeding off. He was shot several times in the stomach.
JENNINGS, MO
wmix94.com

Police pursuit on Route 161 turns into crash that sends four to the hospital

NEW BADEN, IL — A police pursuit Monday near New Baden resulted in the suspect vehicle crashing on Illinois Route 161 and its four occupants being taken to the hospital for treatment. According to Illinois State Police, a car driven by 25-year-old Dashawn Crenshaw of St. Louis was being pursued by a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy when he ran over spike strips that had been deployed by a second deputy.
NEW BADEN, IL
The Telegraph

Felony DUI charge filed Collinsville accident

EDWARDSVILLE - A felony DUI charge was filed Monday against a Granite City man involved in a weekend accident that left a woman with serious injuries. Clark D.J. Spalding, 29, of Granite City, was charged May 16 with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 4 felony; and driving under the influence, a Class A misdemeanor. The case was presented by the Collinsville Police Department.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
