Godfrey man charged with auto theft

PINE LAWN, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 18-year-old who was charged with murder will be tried as an adult, police said Wednesday. Kevin Fields was charged with first-degree murder after the shooting death of 39-year-old Christopher Chaney, of Jennings, on Nov. 10, 2021. According to police, Chaney was standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of Jennings Station Road when someone inside a grey Chrysler 300 started shooting at him before speeding off. He was shot several times in the stomach.

JENNINGS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO