ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida deputy fired after arrest on DUI charge

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eij3I_0fisXUMj00

A Florida deputy was fired after her arrest Tuesday on a drunken driving charge, authorities said.

Shelby Alyse Coniglio, 26, was charged with one count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Coniglio, who had been with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since Sept. 10, 2018, worked as a deputy in the patrol operations bureau, according to a news release.

Coniglio was pulled over by a St. Petersburg police officer at about 1:03 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said Coniglio showed signs of impairment through slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and unsteadiness on her feet, WTSP-TV reported. Police also said she had an odor of alcohol on her breath, according to the television station.

Coniglio agreed to perform field sobriety tests but “performed poorly on them,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officers said Coniglio submitted a breath sample that indicated she had a breath alcohol content level of .206/.219, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her blood-alcohol level was also higher than the state limit of 0.08, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Coniglio was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail and was released on her own recognizance at 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida woman charged after violent outburst creates ‘McMess’ at McDonald’s

LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a woman who threw a violent tantrum inside a Florida McDonalds that was caught on camera. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from inside a Lakeland McDonald’s, which they said shows 22-year-old Tianis Jones, who stormed into the restaurant after becoming angry about the amount of time her order was taking at the drive-thru.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Police#The Tampa Bay Times#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Click10.com

Escaped Florida inmate now behind bars after all-out manhunt

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – An escaped Florida inmate was arrested by Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Anthony Ray Barnes, 29, was assigned to hold traffic signs. Barnes had removed his ankle monitor and left the state’s work-release program. Barnes was wanted...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Authorities: Gunman being sought in fatal shooting after teens' fight

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has identified one adult involved in the incident that lead to a fatal shooting following a fight between two teen girls Wednesday. An arrest warrant has been issued for that person, 18-year-old Demetrius Roberts, as authorities continue to investigate. What...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
146K+
Followers
106K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy