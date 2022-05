SAN JOSE -- A man wounded in a Tuesday evening shooting in San Jose has died of his wounds becoming San Jose's 11th homicide victim this year.San Jose police posted on Twitter Wednesday morning that the man had died at the hospital and the investigation into the shooting was ongoing.Police were called at around 6:44 p.m to the area of S. King Road and Hermocilla Way in East San Jose near the Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course to investigate reports of a shooting.Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with a life-threatening injury. The man's identity was being withheld pending the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office notifying his next of kin.No information regarding a description of the suspect, motive and if an arrest has been made have been released.The slaying was the city's 11th homicide of the year and the third in three days.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO