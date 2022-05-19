Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bedford; Cheatham; Davidson; Hickman; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Robertson; Rutherford; Sumner; Trousdale; Williamson; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Middle Tennessee along the Interstate 65 Corridor through 745 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cross Plains Nashville to Mount Pleasant. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Gallatin, Lebanon, Springfield, Ashland City, Lafayette, Hartsville, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, White House and Millersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

