The Los Angeles Dodgers earned a bit of revenge Friday evening after stealing one of the road from the Philadelphia Phillies, who just recently took three-out-of-four in front of the Dodger Stadium. In a turn of events though, the affair was rather low-scoring as they tallied just just five runs in Friday's contest, quite contrary to the 58 combined runs the two teams scored in their four-game series over the weekend. The Dodgers struck first right off the bat, loading the bases before Justin Turner drove in his 29th RBI of the season on a groundout. Freddie Freeman tacked on a pair in...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO