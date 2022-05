Derek Hough is "very, very excited" about Dancing With the Stars' big move to Disney+. The show was renewed for two more seasons in April but will be airing live on Disney+ instead of on its home of the past 30 seasons, ABC. Hough told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday that he's looking forward to blazing trails as the streaming service's live series, embracing all the new territory that will be available without the typical constraints of network television.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 16 DAYS AGO