Finding faith on a warship

Loud Christian prayers ring out each day like a song as relatives of men trapped a month ago in a mine in Burkina Faso try desperately not to give up hope. It has taken the rescue team 31 days to reach the first rescue chamber in which the missing miners might have sought refuge from the flood waters that engulfed the Canadian-owned Perkoa zinc mine after unexpected torrential rains on 16 April.

