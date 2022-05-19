O’Hagan hits 2 home runs in Bergen Tech over Passaic Tech - Softball recap

Below are NJ.com’s picks for every match in the first round of the state team sectional tournament. Those matches are to be played on May 23. The quarterfinals will follow on May 25, the semifinals are to be played on May 27, and the finals are set for May 31. The group semifinals and finals are scheduled for June 2 and the Tournament of Champions runs from June 7-9. Stay tuned for picks for those matches as well.

TENNIS ・ 11 HOURS AGO