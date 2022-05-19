ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O’Hagan hits 2 home runs in Bergen Tech over Passaic Tech - Softball recap

By Mike Byrne
 3 days ago
Ashley O’Hagan belted two home runs while Riley Sobel struck out eight in seven innings as Bergen Tech won, 8-1, over Passaic Tech...

Wallkill Valley over Sussex Tech -- Baseball recap

Jack Veith pitched the final three scoreless innings and blasted a 3-run home run at the plate to give Wallkill Valley a 10-4 win over Sussex Tech in Sparta. Jack Lally earned the win going the initial three innings on the mound with five strikeouts. Veith scored twice in the...
North 2, Group 4 softball quarterfinal recaps:

Juliana Raymond pitched a two-hit shutout as top-seeded Watchung Hills, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated eighth-seeded and No. 11 Hillsborough, 1-0, in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament in Warren. Raymond, a junior, struck out 11, walked two and hit three batters for Watchung Hills...
Boys Tennis: Quick picks for every first round match in the state tournament

Below are NJ.com’s picks for every match in the first round of the state team sectional tournament. Those matches are to be played on May 23. The quarterfinals will follow on May 25, the semifinals are to be played on May 27, and the finals are set for May 31. The group semifinals and finals are scheduled for June 2 and the Tournament of Champions runs from June 7-9. Stay tuned for picks for those matches as well.
Boys Lacrosse: McCurry’s big day leads No. 15 Wall over Holmdel

John McCurry scored seven goals, outscoring the opposition to lead third-seeded Wall, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 15-6 victory over sixth-seeded Wall in the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinal round Saturday. Wall will meet another familiar conference foe in the form of second-seeded and No....
Waldwick over Sparta - Baseball recap

Phil Centineo hit a home run and went 3-for-3 with four RBI to lead Waldwick past Sparta, 9-2, in Waldwick. Mike O’Neili also hit a home run for two RBI in the victory for Waldwick (18-5) while Nick Ciano went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Zach Gulzizer doubled, singled, drove in a run, and scored three times.
Spotswood shuts out Johnson - Softball - Central, Group 2 - Quarterfinal

Jenn Pokropinski blasted a 2-run home run and Ava Mormile stifled the batters as third-seeded Spotswood defeated sixth-seeded Johnson, 2-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 tournament in Spotswood. Spotswood (22-3) will play at second-seeded Metuchen in the semifinal round on Tuesday. Pokropinski’s home run came...
