WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Spanakis Maris, 91, passed away surrounded by the love of family on Friday, May 20, 2022, in the home of one of her daughters. An irrepressible spirit, Mary always managed to carry a quick wit, a great sense of humor, a deep curiosity, a creative flair and an uncanny ability to endear all who met her.

WARREN, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO