ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Florida deputy fired after arrest on DUI charge

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E7uYj_0fisVCDx00

A Florida deputy was fired after her arrest Tuesday on a drunken driving charge, authorities said.

Shelby Alyse Coniglio, 26, was charged with one count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Coniglio, who had been with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office since Sept. 10, 2018, worked as a deputy in the patrol operations bureau, according to a news release.

Coniglio was pulled over by a St. Petersburg police officer at about 1:03 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said Coniglio showed signs of impairment through slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and unsteadiness on her feet, WTSP-TV reported. Police also said she had an odor of alcohol on her breath, according to the television station.

Coniglio agreed to perform field sobriety tests but “performed poorly on them,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officers said Coniglio submitted a breath sample that indicated she had a breath alcohol content level of .206/.219, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her blood-alcohol level was also higher than the state limit of 0.08, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Coniglio was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail and was released on her own recognizance at 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday, online records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Florida woman charged after violent outburst creates ‘McMess’ at McDonald’s

LAKELAND, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a woman who threw a violent tantrum inside a Florida McDonalds that was caught on camera. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from inside a Lakeland McDonald’s, which they said shows 22-year-old Tianis Jones, who stormed into the restaurant after becoming angry about the amount of time her order was taking at the drive-thru.
LAKELAND, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

BCSO Deputies Arrest Texas Man for Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Sell After Failing ‘Florida’s Move Over Law’ on I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – So this guy right here decides he is going to haul around a bunch of drugs in his car and then not be smart enough to move over for the safety of one of our Deputies who had a car stopped on the side of I-95. Apparently he didn’t realize that we strongly enforce Florida’s Move Over Law in Brevard County, so Deputy Jason Lewis conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle being driven by Anthony Diaz out of Katy, Texas.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Petersburg, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Missouri woman sentenced to nine years in prison for methamphetamine dealing

United States District Court Judge Ronnie L. White sentenced a significant dealer of methamphetamine Thursday to nine years in prison. Anne R. Jekel, 42, of St. Louis County, was caught multiple times in possession of methamphetamine and guns. On Nov. 29, 2016, Maryland Heights police officers arrested her on outstanding warrants and found a pistol, 100.7 grams of methamphetamine, and $4,735 in cash.
OVERLAND, MO
WSFA

Former Alabama sheriff pleads not guilty to federal charges

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama sheriff who resigned last year says he is innocent of federal charges that he used improper loans to pay personal expenses including gambling debts. News outlets report former Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris pleaded not guilty to charges of making false...
ALABAMA STATE
thunderboltradio.com

43 arrested as part of Operation “River Run” in West Tennessee

U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., and U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announced Friday that Operation “River Run,” a joint federal, state, and local law enforcement initiative resulted in the arrest of 43 violent fugitives in West Tennessee. These individuals were arrested on a variety of criminal charges, including...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Police#The Tampa Bay Times#Cox Media Group
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Wednesday

Two D’Iberville, Mississippi residents were arrested by the Highway Patrol in Harrison County Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022. Arrest reports show that 25-year-old Joshua Walker and 24-year-old Serena Bell were both accused of possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of the controlled substance marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Walker was also accused of exceeding the posted speed limit by 15 miles per hour.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man who went missing in Arizona last Friday was found dead five days later with his dog by his side, officials say. KPNX says on Friday, Donald Hayes, 74, contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office after he got lost on Mingus Mountain and needed assistance. YCSO told him to stay where he was but searchers were unable to find him or his dog.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Deputy Intercepts 20 Pounds of Meth Flown in from LA

A routine traffic stop on Highway 55 in Perry County turned into a seizure of almost 20 pounds of methamphetamine recently flown in from California. Yesterday in federal court in the Eastern District of Missouri, Stacie Bohannon, 20, and Cassandra Brooks, 27, were charged with possession with intent to distribute meth.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reminds the public about laws pertaining to the use of ATVs and UTVs

The superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public about laws pertaining to the use of all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles. Missouri laws define utility vehicles as any motorized vehicle manufactured and used exclusively for off-highway use, which is more than 50 inches, but no more than 80 inches in width, with an unladen dry weight of 3,500 pounds or less, traveling on four or six wheels, to be used primarily for landscaping, lawn care, or maintenance purposes. The width is measured from the outside of the tire rim to the outside of the tire rim.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
101K+
Followers
104K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy