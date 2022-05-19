ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

About $10K of wood stolen from homeless shelter construction site in Myrtle Beach

By Hallie Brown
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48wSc5_0fisUsxk00

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Roughly $10,000 worth of wood was reportedly stolen from a homeless shelter construction site in Myrtle Beach.

The Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center executive director, Scott Dulebohn, said 40 tiny homes are being built at the site.

Myrtle Beach Police did confirm that they received a call at about 11:50 a.m. that three pallets of wood were stolen at a construction site.

The police report said it occurred over the last few days.

Dulebohn said the two-by-fours and the four-by-fours, which were all donated to them, were stolen.

The director said maybe the person didn’t know what it was for, but should bring it back if they have any decency.

“It sat there for obviously too long,” Dulebohn said. “We thought it was safe, and they stole the items from a homeless shelter, which blows your mind, that anybody would want to take from that.”

Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police Department said the next steps are dependent on the value of the wood.

If it’s a felony level crime it would go to a shift detective to follow up on. News13 is working to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 5

Related
WBTW News13

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on Highway 544 near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 1:11 p.m. to the 5500 block of Highway 544. People were asked to avoid the area for the safety of crews working at the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Myrtle Beach area motorcycle crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a motorcycle crash near Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. The crash happened at about 12:35 a.m. on George Bishop Parkway near Jacob Lane, officials said. Only the motorcycle was involved in the crash. Filipe Santos Abreu, 31, of […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

1 killed in Conway-area crash, officials say

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash in the Conway area Friday evening. Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and D Street. Jones said a 2004 Chevrolet work...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County Fire Rescue battles 5-acre outdoor fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue said Friday it was battling a five-acre outdoor fire. Crews were called at 2:59 p.m. to an outdoor fire in the area of Cleveland Drive, HCFR said. Nearby structures are being protected. Residents may see smoke in the area. The Loris Fire Department and South Carolina […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in connection with ‘after prom party’ double shooting in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested in connection with an “after prom party” double shooting in Bennettsville, according to Chief Kevin Miller with the Bennettsville Police Department. Miller said a 17-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Dillon, were the two arrested, but no names were immediately available. The arrests are in connection with […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter#Construction Site#The Wood#Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach man sentenced for armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2019 armed robbery. Terry Jerome Smith pleaded guilty to armed robbery, assault of a high and aggravated nature and an unrelated first-degree burglary charge, the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s office said in a release. Smith pleaded before […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Man dies in Conway area wreck Friday night

A 31-year-old man was killed Friday night when the van he was driving overturned near Conway, authorities said. SanJuan Martinez, who was from Mexico but lived in Conway, died at the scene from the injuries he sustained in the crash, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said in a news release.
CONWAY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Teen arrested after tires slashed, cars broken into at Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Sunset Beach teen faces charges after cars were damaged and broken into. According to the Sunset Beach Police Department, on Thursday they received multiple reports of tires slashed and vehicles broken into throughout the city, both on and off the island. That night,...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
live5news.com

Crews locate jet skiers in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two jet skiers who were thought to be missing were not actually missing. Earlier in the day, the jet skiers were thought to be missing after they were last seen at a boat ramp off US 17 business at the Belin Church.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach businesses preparing for Memorial Day weekend, traffic changes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With Memorial Day weekend just a week away, those in Myrtle Beach are preparing for the unofficial start of summer. The Myrtle Beach Police Department is already getting the word out to residents and businesses to be aware of the weekend’s traffic plan, which will see Ocean Boulevard only be a one-way road for non-emergency vehicles, among other changes.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Employee stole over $5K from South Carolina Target

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — An employee of a Target store is facing charges after the theft of thousands of dollars from the business. According to a police report, authorities responded to a West Ashley-area Target store in reference to a previous theft that happened. The store’s loss prevention officer told Charleston Police that one of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Injuries reported in Highway 17 crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Injuries were reported after a crash in Myrtle Beach on Thursday. Information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol states the crash happened in the area of Highway 17 and Harbour Towne Drive at 10:22 p.m. A WMBF News crew was at the scene and saw...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

46K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy