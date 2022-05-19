About $10K of wood stolen from homeless shelter construction site in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Roughly $10,000 worth of wood was reportedly stolen from a homeless shelter construction site in Myrtle Beach.

The Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center executive director, Scott Dulebohn, said 40 tiny homes are being built at the site.

Myrtle Beach Police did confirm that they received a call at about 11:50 a.m. that three pallets of wood were stolen at a construction site.

The police report said it occurred over the last few days.

Dulebohn said the two-by-fours and the four-by-fours, which were all donated to them, were stolen.

The director said maybe the person didn’t know what it was for, but should bring it back if they have any decency.

“It sat there for obviously too long,” Dulebohn said. “We thought it was safe, and they stole the items from a homeless shelter, which blows your mind, that anybody would want to take from that.”

Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police Department said the next steps are dependent on the value of the wood.

If it’s a felony level crime it would go to a shift detective to follow up on. News13 is working to learn more.

