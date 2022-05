LEXINGTON, KY (May 19, 2022 — The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that a Lexington man, Christopher Paul Cavanaugh, 40, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison on Thursday, by U.S. District Judge Karen C. Caldwell, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO