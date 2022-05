Alisha Kay Parks is the daughter of Aaron and Lori Parks. While in high school Alisha has been an active member of Coleman FFA showing pigs, competing in Broadcast journalism, milk judging and her senior year being a part of the District-winning Floralculture team, advancing to state. She is also a three-time regional and state Bluekatt powerlifting qualifier. Her sophomore year qualifying ended with Covid shutting everything down the next week. Her junior year Alisha placed 2nd and her senior year she placed 4th at the State Meet in Corpus Christi. Alisha is a proud member of the National Honor Society and Concho Baptist Church.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO