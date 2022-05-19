ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Friday Evening Vigil in Solidarity with Buffalo, NY

By The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 3 days ago
Side with Black Lives Bedford will hold a candlelight vigil in solidarity...

New Pittsburgh Courier

Calm after the racist storm, Buffalo shootings cease following massacre

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said his officers are focusing on guns. “What drives the violence is guns,” Gramaglia stated during a news conference before the Tops shooting. Eight days before the self-avowed white supremacist Payton Gendron’s mass shooting in Buffalo, detectives laid out a hoard of weaponry that...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

VOICE Buffalo demands change, permanent closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of VOICE Buffalo are calling for change after 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. VOICE Buffalo is an organization that aims to bring forth social justice and equity through collective action. After Saturday’s massacre, they are demanding more resources to the area, and the permanent closure of Tops.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Tops Friendly Market speaks on future plans of Buffalo store

Tops Friendly Market company officials say plans are already in place to reopen the only market in the community. Those plans includes replacing the current market with a brand new "Best In Class Market" for the neighborhood. News10NBC traveled to Buffalo to hear what people had to say about those...
BUFFALO, NY
blackchronicle.com

Chef Darian Bryan serves meals to Buffalo community

The city of Buffalo is trying to return to normal following last week’s hate-fueled shooting at a supermarket. There to help is Chef Darian Bryan, who is selling meals to help benefit victims’ families and help the community heal. Dana Jacobson has the story.
BUFFALO, OK
Investigative Post

Radical right makes school board inroads

Who are the far right groups that helped elect 22 candidates to boards of education across Western New York?. Eleven newly elected school board candidates in Erie and Niagara counties are only two degrees of separation away from Western New York’s radical right. That is to say, they were...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Binghamton community responds to Buffalo shooting

The accused had allegedly traveled to Buffalo from Conklin, a town in Broome County. On May 14, a mass shooting took place in Buffalo, NY at a local Tops Friendly Market, allegedly targeting Buffalo’s Black community. Ten people were killed and three were wounded in the shooting, 11 of...
BINGHAMTON, NY
13 WHAM

'His heart is broken': Buffalo families grapple with grief

Buffalo, N.Y. — Family members of the victims in the mass shooting in Buffalo Saturday are speaking out about their pain. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton was in Buffalo Thursday, meeting with the loved ones of Andre Mackneil, Heyward Patterson, Geraldine Talley, and Ruth Whitfield. They were among...
BUFFALO, NY
blackchronicle.com

Family of Buffalo shooting victim may sue major gun manufacturer Remington

The family of 53-year-old Andre Mackneil, who was gunned down in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket after purchasing his 3-year-old son’s birthday cake, may go after a major gun manufacturer. Mackneil’s daughters, Leandra Elliott and Deja Brown, have many questions regarding the suspect. “We’re so confused. It’s like...
BUFFALO, NY
cnycentral.com

Suspected Buffalo shooter's documented plans show signs that were missed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Each day since a mass shooting forever changed the City of Buffalo, more details have been uncovered about the shooter. 18-year-old Payton Gendron left behind his plans and rationale for the attack. Within the 180-page document, he shared the intense detail he put into his plan...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Arrests made in connection to downtown Buffalo shooting early Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a downtown shooting that happened early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo Police. Two Buffalo residents, 23-year-old Kyle Mickens and 24-year-old Dalton Edge Jr., face charges that include attempted murder, second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Radio Host Has Message For Western New York

What is going to happen to the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue? We got answers from one of our own. It has felt like the longest stretch of days in Western New York since the horrific actions on May 14, 2022, leaving the City of Good Neighbors in disbelief that something of this nature could have happened in our homes.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Book Release: Buffalo Radio

When you think back to the golden days of Buffalo radio, what comes to mind? Even more than what comes to mind, who comes to mind? There were so many memorable radio personalities in those days, partly because of their larger-than-life personalities, and partially because radio was where it was at.
BUFFALO, NY
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

