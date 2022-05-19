Harlan names Klaassen new XC coach

(Des Moines) -- KMAland athletes secured one state championship and 22 medals during the Class 2A and 3A portion of the second day of the 2022 State Track & Field Championships. KMAland's lone state title came in boys Class 3A, where Lewis Central blazed their way to a 4x200 championship...
(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Atlantic, Denison-Schleswig and Sioux City East advanced in regional girls soccer action on Friday. Alaina Meads, Liberty Williams and Ava Scott had two goals each while Ryley Nebel, Isabel Griffin and Molly Williams posted one goal apiece for Glenwood. Molly Williams had two assists, and McKenna Koehler, Meads, Ashley Aust and Griffin added one assist each for the Rams.
(Pella) -- Two former KMAlanders were recognized by the Central softball program for their contributions to this season. Those honors went to Lewis Central alum Haley Bach and Treynor’s Sydni Huisman. Bach was received the program’s Outstanding Newcomer Award while Huisman was named the LeRoy Timmer Most Inspirational Player....
ANKENY, Iowa — An Iowa high school coach legend has passed away. Dick Rasmussen coached the Ankeny Hawks Softball team for 34 years, winning more than 1,100 games and 12 state titles along the way. WHO 13 Sports Director Keith Murphy confirmed that Rasmussen passed away on Friday. The softball field at Ankeny High School […]
(Des Moines) -- Mount Ayr’s Reynolds siblings nearly swept the 400, St. Albert’s Brendan Monahan set the stage for what could be a big weekend and area 1A athletes captured 13 medals on the opening day of the 2022 State Track & Field Championships. Out of those 13...
(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Missouri were both winners in the NCAA Softball Tournament on Friday. Nebraska (41-14): Nebraska got a combined three-hit shutout from Olivia Ferrell (20-6) and Courtney Wallace in a 3-0 win over North Texas (35-15). Cam Ybarra led the offense with two hits and scored a run, and Kaylin Kinney and Mya Felder both drove in one run in the NCAA Tournament win.
(KMAland) -- Sioux City North, Sioux City East and Abraham Lincoln earned MRC sweeps, Red Oak edged Fremont-Mills, Tri-Center rolled and Nodaway Valley won an extra-inning thriller. Game 1: Sioux City North 10 Thomas Jefferson 3. Aaron Grell had two hits and two RBI for the Yellow Jackets while Kyle...
(Red Oak) -- A young Red Oak softball squad is ready to learn and grow after a rocky 2021 season. "We're excited," said Coach Kennedy Candor. "We are definitely enjoying getting on the field and enjoying some nice weather." The Tigers posted a 4-24 record last year, but saw production...
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay claimed the 3200 meter run state championship to highlight KMAlanders at the Missouri State Track & Field Championships on Friday. Blay ran to the championship with a time of 9:47.21 while Austin Colvin of Stanberry took second in the Class 1 boys shot put (51-11.25) and Jaclyn Riedinger of North Andrew was second in the Class 1 girls 1600 (5:34.24).
(Harlan) -- Harlan star junior Aidan Hall will get to live a lifelong dream with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The multi-sport standout committed to the Hawkeyes football program recently and officially announced his decision on Twitter Saturday. “I knew probably last week sometime,” Hall told KMA Sports. “Probably a few days...
(Omaha) – The Syracuse girls scored 10 points in the first day of the Class B State Track & Field Championships. The Rockets are currently tied for fourth place with York, Gothenburg and Norris. Their 10 points came courtesy of Kennedy Stanley’s title in the pole vault (11-06.00).
OMAHA — The high jump competition at the state track meet on Friday morning got a little rowdy — in a good way. Two jumpers, Carter Nelson from Ainsworth and Landon Olson from Battle Creek, were putting on a show, with both jumpers clearing 6 feet, 10 inches.
(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled, Nebraska rallied, Missouri was dominant and K-State, Kansas and Omaha all lost in regional college baseball on Friday. Iowa (32-17, 16-7): Iowa rolled to a 12-0 win over Indiana (25-29, 10-13). Dylan Nedved (6-2) threw six shutout frames and struck out six while allowing just one hit to get the win. Michael Seegers went 4-for-5 with four RBI, and Sam Hojnar added three hits, three RBI and three runs. Keaton Anthony and Sam Petersen also hit home runs for the Hawkeyes.
(Ames) -- The Iowa State men’s basketball team has learned its opponent for the 2022 Big 12/Big East Battle. The Cyclones will host St. Johns as part of the challenge on Sunday, December 4th. This meeting will be just the second ever. St. John’s was a 71-47 in the...
Link Academy’s Omaha Biliew (0) dunks during the second half of the GEICO Nationals semifinal between Prolific Prep (Calif.) and Link Academy (Mo.), Friday, April 1, 2022, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Link Academy defeated Prolific Prep 59-53. Iowa State has made the cut for one...
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Open visitation Friday, May 27, 2022. Visitation Start: 8:00 a.m. Visitation End: 5:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers to Shriners Hospital or Masonic Scholarship Fund. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Shearer Cemetery, Braddyville, Iowa. Notes:
(Shenandoah) -- The Iowa Elks Lodge has announced their annual essay contest winners, with one being named right here in KMAland. Shenandoah 6th grader Landyn Kimbro won with his essay about Americanism and "What the Flag Means to Me." The state-wide essay contest is sponsored by the Iowa Elks, and has gone on for several years now. Kimbro and Elks Lodge Member Curtis Osborn spoke with KMA about the essay and judging process. At first Kimbro says he wasn't sure about submitting a story, but was glad that he did in the end.
Comments / 0