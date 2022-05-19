Harlan names Klaassen new XC coach

(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled, Nebraska rallied, Missouri was dominant and K-State, Kansas and Omaha all lost in regional college baseball on Friday. Iowa (32-17, 16-7): Iowa rolled to a 12-0 win over Indiana (25-29, 10-13). Dylan Nedved (6-2) threw six shutout frames and struck out six while allowing just one hit to get the win. Michael Seegers went 4-for-5 with four RBI, and Sam Hojnar added three hits, three RBI and three runs. Keaton Anthony and Sam Petersen also hit home runs for the Hawkeyes.

