There has been a massive influx of players coming and going out of the wide receiver room at Texas. After being considered one of the weakest position groups (outside of Xavier Worthy) on the team in 2021, Steve Sarkisian made sure to bring in as much talent at the position as possible this offseason. The Longhorns landed Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor, Alabama transfer Agiye Hall, and even added a good pass catching tight end from Alabama in Jahleel Billingsley.

