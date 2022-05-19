ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council to hold work session on barriers to housing development

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne City Council will hold a work session at noon Friday, May 20.

The purpose of the work session is to receive information from a student capstone project titled “Barriers to Accessible Housing” that details findings from an analysis of the city’s housing conditions, including the housing survey conducted in April.

The meeting is available to attend in person in Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and remains available to watch remotely. A Zoom link is available at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm . Video will also be streamed on the city’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages, as well as Spectrum local access channel 192.

No public comment will be taken during the work session, and no other business will be conducted.

