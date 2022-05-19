ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans banned from Buhach Colony baseball playoffs after fight with umpire goes viral

By Shawn Jansen
 3 days ago

Related update: Baseball playoffs to resume at Buhach Colony — with fans — after umpire fight goes viral

The Buhach Colony-Del Campo high school baseball playoff series will continue Thursday at a neutral site with no fans allowed, the Sac-Joaquin Section office ruled on Wednesday.

In another twist, Buhach Colony will have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series despite losing 3-2 to the Cougars on Monday. Del Campo was forced to forfeit the game for breaking section rules by having batting practice on the varsity field prior to the game.

“Del Campo was found to be in violation of Sac-Joaquin Section bylaw 1502.1.a, the Section batting practice bylaw,” the Sac-Joaquin Section office released in a statement. “It conducted batting practice on the field of play before the game, giving it a competitive advantage. That game has been ruled a forfeit in favor of Buhach Colony.”

The second game of the series was originally scheduled to be played at Buhach Colony on Wednesday, but the section postponed the series to investigate an altercation between a Buhach Colony fan and an umpire that took place in the parking lot after Monday’s game.

The game ended on a controversial call at the plate with Del Campo scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Sac-Joaquin Section released a statement on Wednesday spelling out the actions it’s taking as a result of the investigation.

The second game in this best-of-three series, originally scheduled to be played at Buhach Colony, will be played on Thursday at 4 p.m. at a neutral site. The neutral site will be Laguna Creek High School in Elk Grove.

The third game, if necessary, will be played on Friday at 4 p.m. at a neutral site. Friday’s game will be held at Monterey Trail High School in Elk Grove.

No spectators will be allowed at either game.

The section championship game, which will include one of these teams, will be conducted next week on a date so the pitch-count bylaw has no impact.

“We are sympathetic to supporters and parents from both schools, but based on the investigation, we felt this action was appropriate,” the section stated in the release. “The players were not at fault here, and they need to be allowed to complete their postseason.”

It sets up a strange playoff setting on Thursday for both teams with no fans.

“The section took everything into account,” said Ralph Calderon, the Merced Union High School District deputy superintendent. “They made their ruling and those are the conditions we have to play in.”

Sac-Joaquin Section assistant commissioner Wil DeBoard said he believes it’s the first time a section playoff game of any sport will be held without fans.

“It’s happened in other sections and it’s happened in other states, but I don’t recall it ever happening here,” DeBoard said. “I don’t remember there ever being an actual fist-fight between fans and an umpire before.”

Del Campo coach Kevin Dawidczik told Sacramento Bee reporter Joe Davidson the school is appealing the forfeit. Del Campo claims the batting practice took place during a last-period physical education class specifically for athletes.

“The CIF made me forfeit,” Dawidczik said. “I’m just sick. Sick. I would never, ever put my team’s integrity at risk or mine.”

“I know there are coaches for all sports all over the section who have a last-period class like this,” he continued. “I’m not out to cheat. I’m not an idiot. I’d never invite Buhach Colony here to use the fields to prepare and then take our own batting practice.”

According to section rules: “No batting practice is allowed on the field of play.

In all capital letters the Sac-Joaquin Section rules read: “PENALTY: VIOLATION OF THESE ABOVE LISTED RULES MAY RESULT IN A FORFEIT.”

Calderon said he’s happy the Buhach Colony baseball team will get to play.

“I think it’s essential to remember we serve our players and kids,” Calderon said. “Anytime they get to go out and decide their season on the ball field is always the best outcome.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
