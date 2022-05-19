ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Gap, TX

Mesquite Heat Fire evacuates Buffalo Gap’s Camp Able

By Karley Cross
 3 days ago

BUFFALO GAP, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Camp Able, a Buffalo Gap nonprofit that provides equine therapy to people with disabilities and sanctuary to unwanted or neglected horses, was ordered to evacuate Wednesday evening.

According to a Facebook po st from Camp Able, the nonprofit is asking for prayers for its staff, volunteers and horses.

The post included that it is in the process of evacuating all of its animals at the Trails End Ranch, as well as its two additional auxiliary pastures. They said they are evacuating 35 of Camp Able’s horses, along with three other horses belonging to a neighbor.

Live updates: Mesquite Heat Fire burning in Taylor County

Camp Able’s staff is working to safely evacuate its animals and need roads cleared to do so.

If you’re needing a safe place for your livestock, the Taylor County Expo Center is providing stalls for free for livestock and domestic animals. Call (325) 795-6706.

The Mesquite Heat Fire is ongoing. At latest update around 8:00 p.m., it blazed on at 5,000 acres in size with 5% containment.

Inksky
3d ago

Sad bad!! I live 1.5 from there and the smoke is thick as thieves!! Also so tanker planes go over.

