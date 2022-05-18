Uxbridge captures SWCL girls' track championships; Littleton rolls to Mid-Wach D sweep

Girls' track

SWCL Championships: Kathryn Cahill won the 400-meter hurdles (1:08.29), Saige Frazier took the shot put (28 feet, 11 inches) and Lily Brayman prevailed in the discus (86-3) while boosting Uxbridge (120 points) to the team title at Oxford High.

Haley McCormack placed first in the high jump (5-2) for runner-up Tantasqua (84), which won the 4x100 relay (54.67). Third-place Grafton (78) had winners in Allie Shrayer (400, 1:04.53) and Tori Paulauskos (triple jump, 33-9), and the Gators took the 4x400 relay (4:38.47),

Katherine DeFosse won the 100 hurdles (15.13) and long jump (16-11) for fourth-place Auburn (58). Other double winners included David Prouty's Eliana Barnett (13.25 in 100, 27.95 in 200) and Millbury's Mila Nikiforow (2:33.66 in 800, 5:39.75 in mile).

Leicester (52 points) was fifth, followed by Oxford (38), Millbury (32), Prouty (31) and Quaboag (3).

Mid-Wach D Championships : Shae Regan took wins in the mile (5:39.16) and the 2 mile (11:41.14) and Amy Proulx won the 100 hurdles (17.52) and the triple jump (32-7) to send Littleton to the team championship with 219 points at Gardner High.

The Tigers also got wins from Cadence Tracy (100, 11.35), Emma Follows (200, 28.14), Giselle Kiernan (400, 1:04.23), Prianka Sarathy (800, 2:30.83), Savanah Liles (long jump, 15-7), Margaret Berlinger (shot put, 29-11) and Norah Kobaly (javelin, 111-9). Littleton also was tops in the 400 relay (54.77) and 1,600 relay (4:41.79).

Elaine Schaefer won the high jump (4-10) to lead a balanced Gardner squad to second (109 points).

Bromfield's Molly Squire won the discus (86-0), Grace Beckett won the pole vault (8-6) and the Trojans took the 3,200 relay (10:23.44) to finish third with 95 points.

Tyngsborough's Ella Campbell won the 400 hurdles (1:14.65).

Boys' track

Mid-Wach D Championships : Cam McLeod won the 110 hurdles (16.68) and the 400 hurdles (1:00.93), while Adam Rieden claimed the javelin (135-1), Mubeshire Bradshaw won the pole vault (12-0), Griffen Copp won the discus (123-1) and Max Thouy was tops in the high jump (5-6) as Littleton cruised to the league title with 200 points at Gardner High.

The Tigers also swept the relays, winning the 400 (46.57), 1,600 (3:41.62) and the 3,200 (8:38.79).

Clinton took second with 157 points as Melvin Zapata won the 100 (11.35) and the 200 (23.3) and Mark Morin finished first in the shot put (41-3).

Dylan Hunt won the 400 (51.55), long jump (20-0) and the triple jump (40-1.5) and Max Gregoire won the 800 (2.06.68) and the 2 mile (10:27.63) to help Tyngsborough finish third with 90 points.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette