Flood Warning issued for White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Cleburne; Conway; Independence; Stone; Van Buren The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Conway County in central Arkansas Cleburne County in north central Arkansas Independence County in north central Arkansas Southeastern Stone County in north central Arkansas Central Van Buren County in north central Arkansas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Batesville, Heber Springs, Clinton, Fairfield Bay, Newark, Greers Ferry, Pleasant Plains, Shirley, Oil Trough, Concord, Magness, Moorefield, Higden, Sugar Loaf Recreation Area, Fairfield Bay Marina, Fairbanks, Choctaw, Whipple, Southside in Independence County and Salado. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO