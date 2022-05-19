ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-21 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cleburne, Conway, Independence, Stone, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 19:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Cleburne; Conway; Independence; Stone; Van Buren The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Conway County in central Arkansas Cleburne County in north central Arkansas Independence County in north central Arkansas Southeastern Stone County in north central Arkansas Central Van Buren County in north central Arkansas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Batesville, Heber Springs, Clinton, Fairfield Bay, Newark, Greers Ferry, Pleasant Plains, Shirley, Oil Trough, Concord, Magness, Moorefield, Higden, Sugar Loaf Recreation Area, Fairfield Bay Marina, Fairbanks, Choctaw, Whipple, Southside in Independence County and Salado. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EASTERN GREENE...EASTERN CRAIGHEAD...NORTHWESTERN MISSISSIPPI EASTERN CLAY AND SOUTHWESTERN DUNKLIN COUNTIES At 703 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Corning to Cardwell to near Jonesboro, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jonesboro, Kennett, Piggott, Manila, Lake City, Leachville, Rector, Bay, Senath, Brookland, Monette, Caraway, Chalk Bluff Natural Area, Cardwell, Hornersville, Arbyrd, Pollard, Greenway, McDougal and Crockett. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Garland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Garland The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Garland County in central Arkansas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mountain Pine, or 8 miles northwest of Hot Springs, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Hot Springs Village Mountain Pine... Jessieville Lake Ouachita State Park... Hot Springs National Park Royal... Hamilton Mountain Valley TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Conway, Faulkner, Perry, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Perry; Pulaski THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PERRY SOUTHEASTERN CONWAY...SOUTHWESTERN FAULKNER AND NORTHWESTERN PULASKI COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Arkansas.
CONWAY COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarendon, AR
City
Des Arc, AR
County
Prairie County, AR
State
Arkansas State
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Perry, Pulaski, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central Arkansas. Target Area: Perry; Pulaski; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Perry, north central Saline and northwestern Pulaski Counties through 745 PM CDT At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Williams Junction, or 12 miles northeast of Hot Springs Village, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houston... Little Italy Wye Mountain... Williams Junction Bigelow... Fourche Antioch in Perry County... Wye Oak Grove in Perry County... Thornburg Pleasant Valley in Perry County Reform Paron MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PERRY COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy