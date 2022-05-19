ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

Tornado Warning issued for Pulaski, Wayne by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-18 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building....

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Franklin, Grayson, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Franklin; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Meade; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY ANDERSON FRANKLIN HARRISON SCOTT IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT HARDIN HENRY JEFFERSON MEADE NELSON OLDHAM SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE IN NORTHWEST KENTUCKY HANCOCK OHIO IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY GRAYSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, BEDFORD, BRANDENBURG, CYNTHIANA, ELIZABETHTOWN, FRANKFORT, GEORGETOWN, HARDINSBURG, HARTFORD, HAWESVILLE, LA GRANGE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEITCHFIELD, LEWISPORT, LOUISVILLE, NEW CASTLE, SHELBYVILLE, SHEPHERDSVILLE, AND TAYLORSVILLE.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Cheatham, Davidson, Hickman, Lewis, Macon, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bedford; Cheatham; Davidson; Hickman; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Robertson; Rutherford; Sumner; Trousdale; Williamson; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Middle Tennessee along the Interstate 65 Corridor through 745 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cross Plains Nashville to Mount Pleasant. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Columbia, Gallatin, Lebanon, Springfield, Ashland City, Lafayette, Hartsville, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, Goodlettsville, White House and Millersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Boone, Bourbon, Boyle, Bracken, Breckinridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Boone; Bourbon; Boyle; Bracken; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Campbell; Carroll; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Gallatin; Garrard; Grant; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Kenton; Larue; Lewis; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Mason; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 249 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BOONE BOURBON BOYLE BRACKEN BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT CAMPBELL CARROLL CASEY CLARK FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLATIN GARRARD GRANT GRAYSON HANCOCK HARDIN HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON JESSAMINE KENTON LARUE LEWIS LINCOLN MADISON MARION MASON MEADE MERCER NELSON NICHOLAS OHIO OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY SPENCER TAYLOR TRIMBLE WASHINGTON WOODFORD
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY

