PARK CITY — Another day, another marijuana bust — with over 100 pounds seized by Utah Highway Patrol troopers. On Wednesday, troopers pulled over an SUV on I-80 near Park City for speeding. The trooper initially stated he would be issuing a warning. But then, based on what the trooper was smelling, asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, a police booking affidavit states.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO